Man's classic cars stolen the day after his death

A grieving Kansas City, Kansas family says several vehicles have been stolen out of their garage, one of which belonged to a family member who died a day before they were stolen.

The thefts happened near N. 55th Street and Leavenworth Road.

The family is sharing their story on social media hoping that someone saw something and can point police in the right direction.

Ashley Rhodes can recall how, as a young child, her little brother underwent open heart surgery three times.

"They said he really wasn't supposed to live until 16 and he lived until he was 27," she said. "He surprised everybody. I told him he was a fighter."

After many more health complications over the years, her brother Larry died on Wednesday.

"It's really rough," she said.

Then, on Thursday, a family full of car enthusiasts took another blow when Larry's '69 Chevrolet Chevelle was stolen from his garage a day after he died. The only trace of evidence is some tire marks.

The Chevelle was a gift from his father before he could even see over the steering wheel.

It was a prized possession that holds sentimental value for a grieving family.

"I don't even want to press charges," she said. "I just want the car back. They can drop it off in the middle of the night if they want to."

That was not the only vehicle stolen, however.

"They got away with a '55 Bel Air," she said. "The '69 is the main one -- the Chevelle -- and a dirt bike."

Police are looking into the case.

A neighbor said he saw three men near the garage the day the vehicles went missing.

If you have any information, call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

