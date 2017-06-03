Second victim dies from injuries after triple shooting in east K - KCTV5

Second victim dies from injuries after triple shooting in east Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV) When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Kansas City on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Rachel Williams, 23, and David Abrams, 24.

Police were called about 7:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of East 63rd Street on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims. Williams had died inside the home. Abrams later died from his injuries. The third victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the person who opened fire. Police removed several bags of evidence from the house on Saturday. 

Neighbors say the duplex hosted a party the night before. Most of the people there were in their early 20s. 

When officers left, advocates for victims of crime brought small mementos to the house and checked on the family. 

"We just come out to put stuff down to show people we need to love each other," said Teresa Perry, an anti-crime advocate. "No matter what the situation is, it's not that bad. It's time to call timeout, to call a truce to whatever's going on. It's not that bad."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Woman dead following wreck in Olathe

    Woman dead following wreck in Olathe

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:18 AM EDT2017-06-05 11:18:54 GMT
    (Adam Wilson/KCTV)(Adam Wilson/KCTV)

    A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

    More >

    A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.