Second victim dies from injuries after triple shooting in east Kansas City

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Kansas City on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Rachel Williams, 23, and David Abrams, 24.

Police were called about 7:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of East 63rd Street on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims. Williams had died inside the home. Abrams later died from his injuries. The third victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the person who opened fire. Police removed several bags of evidence from the house on Saturday.

Neighbors say the duplex hosted a party the night before. Most of the people there were in their early 20s.

When officers left, advocates for victims of crime brought small mementos to the house and checked on the family.

"We just come out to put stuff down to show people we need to love each other," said Teresa Perry, an anti-crime advocate. "No matter what the situation is, it's not that bad. It's time to call timeout, to call a truce to whatever's going on. It's not that bad."

A crime victims' advocate stopped by the house where the shooting happened to set up a small memorial. pic.twitter.com/OtQpGPMt9o — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) June 3, 2017

