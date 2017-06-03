1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on E. 63rd Street in KC

One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., officers went to the 3100 block of E. 63rd St. on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims. One female victim had died inside the residence and two other victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two victims taken to the hospital, a male and a female, remain in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

