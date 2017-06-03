Raytown SWAT responds to potential barricaded suspect; no arrest - KCTV5

Raytown SWAT responds to potential barricaded suspect; no arrests made

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Raytown SWAT was called to help officers with a man who was potentially barricading himself, but no arrests were made.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., Raytown Police saw a man in the 11400 block of E. 58th Terrace who they thought had a warrant out for their arrest for a felony.

The man then went into a residence, shut the front door, and refused to talk with officers.

Officers then set up a perimeter and asked Raytown SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team to come and help.

When officers learned that there was no outstanding warrant for the man's arrest, all of the police operations were ended and officers left.

Police did not enter the residence and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.