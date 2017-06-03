Raytown SWAT responds to potential barricaded suspect; no arrests made

Raytown SWAT was called to help officers with a man who was potentially barricading himself, but no arrests were made.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., Raytown Police saw a man in the 11400 block of E. 58th Terrace who they thought had a warrant out for their arrest for a felony.

The man then went into a residence, shut the front door, and refused to talk with officers.

Officers then set up a perimeter and asked Raytown SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team to come and help.

When officers learned that there was no outstanding warrant for the man's arrest, all of the police operations were ended and officers left.

Police did not enter the residence and no arrests were made.

