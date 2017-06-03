Man charged in connection with road rage shooting at 104th, Holmes

A 45-year-old Independence man has been charged in connection with the road rage shooting at 104th and Holmes that left 19-year-old Christopher Hutson dead.

John C. Young faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KC police responded to the shooting and found Hutson dead, plus another shooting victim.

A witness who was riding in Hutson's car said the driver of a blue vehicle had become upset and yelled, "Learn to f------ drive!"

The driver of the blue vehicle then pulled up next to Hutson's and fired shots from a handgun.

Hutson didn't have a weapon and said nothing to the shooter, according to the witness.

Someone told the police that the person driving the blue vehicle in the video released of the reported shooter was Young, then the surviving victim identified Young as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Police found blue paint on the victim's gold vehicle and damage on the shooter's vehicle that was consistent with the paint transfer, as well.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

On Thursday, a fundraising page was started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.

According to that GoFundMe page, Hutson is the father of Tailer Monroe's unborn child.

The page said they had just left Monroe's ultrasound appointment last Thursday and were driving "cautiously" because they were lost. Then the shooting at 104th Street and Holmes happened.

"Tailer's skull was grazed by a bullet and Chris was shot directly in the head," the page said. "The expecting parents were taken to the hospital where Chris fought for his life but later passed away leaving behind his girlfriend of 4 years."

The page said they were high school sweethearts and that Hutson had put aside money to pay for the 3D ultrasound not covered by their insurance.

