Man charged in connection with road rage shooting at 104th, Holmes

A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. “I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. “I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Three children have been located safe, and a suspect is in custody following an AMBER Alert out of Wichita.More >
Three children have been located safe, and a suspect is in custody following an AMBER Alert out of Wichita.More >
Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder's refusal of the wide receiver's request.More >
Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder's refusal of the wide receiver's request.More >
The Kansas City PrideFest, a celebration of the LGBTQ community, kicks off tonight. Large crowds are expected and security measures are in place to ensure a fun and safe event.More >
The Kansas City PrideFest, a celebration of the LGBTQ community, kicks off tonight. Large crowds are expected and security measures are in place to ensure a fun and safe event.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Downtown Days in Lee's Summit began Friday, and many people are thinking about safety. That's because the company operating the carnival is the same one where a 15-month-old girl died days after touching an electrified fence.More >
Downtown Days in Lee's Summit began Friday, and many people are thinking about safety. That's because the company operating the carnival is the same one where a 15-month-old girl died days after touching an electrified fence.More >