Chiefs release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that the club has released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said. “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

“These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy who I’ve grown close with on and off the football field over the years,” said Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. “I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Maclin (6-0, 198) has played in 102 games (100 starts) in eight NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14).

With the Chiefs, Maclin played in 27 games recording 131 receptions for 1,624 yards (12.4 avg.) with 10 touchdowns.

He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (19th overall) of the Eagles in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at the University of Missouri.

