AMBER Alert issued for missing Wichita children

The suspect and three children involved in the AMBER Alert. (KCTV/KWCH)

At approximately 12:21 p.m., the Wichita Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 321 N. Ash St. in Wichita.

During their efforts at the location, they discovered a deceased woman.

The Wichita Police Department consider the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire.

WPD believes there are three children associated with the deceased person who are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect.

The suspect was last seen leaving the location in a white 2001 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate "718JHX."

The suspect is Dane A. Wright, a 29-year-old white man with hazel eyes. He is balding, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 158 pounds.

The children are:

William J. Thompson III: 12-years-old with black hair and brown eyes.

Ethan A. Thompson: 5-years-old with black hair and brown eyes.

Damien A. Wright: 2-years-old with black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661.

HAPPENING NOW: We're getting new photos of the suspect, 29-year-old Dane Wright. If you see him, please call 911.#AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/d0s3BVeJ7V — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) June 3, 2017

Suspect in Amber Alert is 29-year-old Dane A. Wright. #KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/Tk7knAiBrf — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) June 2, 2017

BREAKING: Amber Alert has been issued for these three boys. Related to a deadly fire earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eyx3KXvf3C — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) June 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.