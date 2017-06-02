Road rage: Psychologist explains behavior, how to keep your cool

According to Clinical Psychologist Bernard Sullivan, there are different types of “ragers." (KCTV)

The metro has seen a number of road rage incidents in just the past couple weeks, including one that resulted in the death of a Kansas City man on his way home from taking his pregnant girlfriend to an ultrasound.

We've all been frustrated while driving. But when it becomes road rage, that irritation can escalate and turn violent just like that one did.

According to Clinical Psychologist Bernard Sullivan, there are different types of “ragers.”

It’s important to remember some could have a mental illness or low impulse control.

“You may also be next to a person who's had a really bad day and even if they don’t have an impulse disorder, they may make an impulsive action just because they’ve been abused that day by their boss or spouse or one of their children. And, you can be the person who ignites that problem and suffers the consequences,” Sullivan said.

However, whatever the reason, Sullivan said you have the ability to control it.

“Your emotional brain is pushing these feelings into your body that make you experience this as 'I am entitled to do this, I'm entitled to say this,' or scream at somebody and flip them off or do something inappropriate. But, it's invaluable to realize that those are feelings, not facts,” Sullivan said.

He said it’s important to ignore the person who is igniting the problem.

"Keep looking straight ahead and don't respond in anyway shape or form and allow yourself to feel really powerful about doing that. You can be feeling, 'Now you're not going to get me involved in something that could hurt me or cause me problems or deprive my family of my presence,'” Sullivan explained.

Dr. Sullivan also added that you should avoid listening to any talk radio shows while driving, especially if you have any impulse disorders, as those can ignite your anger. He said to listen to soothing music instead.

