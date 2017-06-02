Vandals caught on surveillance disrupting Kearney neighborhoods

Surveillance video released by Kearney police shows three people in the lot the night it happened. (KCTV)

Carol Odell has always felt safe running her small coffee shop in the parking lot of a Kearney shopping center, but a little over a week ago she came in to work and saw a destructive and frustrating act.

“They spray-painted the back of the building over here, they spray-painted the side of nuts and bolts, broke the windows on the middle school here,” Odell, owner of A Cup T' Go, said.

Surveillance video released by Kearney police shows three people in the lot the night it happened. At least one of them appears to throw a rock. They broke windows and spray-painted several stores, cars, and even a school. Most of the figures they painted are inappropriate for television.

“I came back here to make sure we didn't get hit, too, but my place was okay,” Odell said.

The vandals left a trail of graffiti and property damage through that part of town and there have been multiple incidents like it in other neighborhoods.

Jim Burr was repainting his garage on Friday after he found similar graffiti on his home and car this week. “It was one pornographic picture and one dirty word,” he said. “I don't think it's very nice.

Burr says the vandals got his neighbor's houses, too. Another neighborhood in Kearney reported homes getting egged. Police don't know whether the incidents are connected, but Burr has this to say to whoever did this: “Don't come back.”

Odell believes the vandals may be teenagers.

“I'd like them to be financially responsible for this,” she said. “Do some community service or something.”

She and others hope police can identify the people responsible and put a stop to the damage.

