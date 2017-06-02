Lee's Summit carnival safety questioned after toddler electrocuted at same Wichita carnival

Downtown Days in Lee's Summit began Friday, and many people are thinking about safety. (KCTV5)

That's because the company operating the carnival is the same one where a 15-month-old girl died days after touching an electrified fence. Pressley Bartonek of Conway Springs was diagnosed as being brain dead five days after being shocked May 12.

According to an autopsy report, the toddler was at a small carnival on a parking lot when she grabbed metal fencing and became unresponsive by the time her father freed her hands.

The report says that a test by an electrical company showed about 300 volts coming from the fence.

The carnival operator, Evans United Shows based in Plattsburg, MO has not publicly commented about the matter. Wichita police are investigating.

However, the mood in Lee's Summit has been upbeat with plenty of people enjoying the carnival. That being said, those in attendance say they feel things have been stepped up. They pointed out what seemed to be an increase in mats to cover cords and more supervisors walking around to keep an eye on things.

"I think they've looked at what's happened and taken that into consideration for the safety of the public. This is my granddaughter. So I would not let ... if I had any concerns at all ... she would not be participating in the rides," said Tammy McKitterik of Lee's Summit.

The carnival was inspected by state and city officials prior to it opening up. The carnival will be in Lee's Summit until Sunday afternoon.

