Large turnout expected at Kansas City PrideFest 2017

The Kansas City PrideFest, a celebration of the LGBTQ community, kicks off tonight.

Large crowds are expected and security measures are in place to ensure a fun and safe event.

Since 1975, the Kansas City Pride organization has celebrated the LGBTQ community.

This is the third year the pride festival has been held at Berkeley Riverfront Park since outgrowing the Westport area.

“Oh, it’s going to be a good time,” Josh Morgan, Chair of the KC PrideFest, said.

This year’s theme is: “Stand Up, Stand Out, Stand Proud.”

“Looking at the community as a whole, but also who you are as an individual in the community,” explained Morgan. “Truly, that’s what it is.”

It’s an event to promote health and wellness and all money raised goes back to help the organization.

The safety and security of festival goers is a high priority for organizers. That’s why fencing has gone up around most of the park.

“We have a great relationship with the KC Police Department as well as our first responders in general,” Morgan said.

Morgan noted parking is limited, so they suggest carpooling.

All purses and backpacks will be searched at the gate.

The event runs through Sunday.

