Sisters for life: Recent K-State grad donates kidney to sorority sister

It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Kansas City woman.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A woman woke up to police banging on her door to tell her that her car was stolen, crashed and ditched. A former repair shop employee has been charged, accused of stealing and crashing the car he was trusted to fix. The woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, says she placed her keys inside a lock box at a transmission shop. Police say video surveillance showed a now former employee driving her car off the lot. The woman took a car to Liberty Transmission hoping to g...More >
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting outside of a Subway store.More >
