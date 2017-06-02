Sisters for life: Recent K-State grad donates kidney to sorority sister

Two recent K-State graduates have taken that to a whole new level, sharing a bond that will tie them together for their lives -- a kidney. (YouTube)

They say when you join a sorority, you become sisters for life.

Two recent K-State graduates have taken that to a whole new level, sharing a bond that will tie them together for their lives -- a kidney.

Bailey Elliott found out after graduation that she’d been born with a condition that was slowly scarring her kidneys.

She was put on a transplant list, but the wait for a donor could be years. Her friend and sorority sister, Emily Ewert, read about the problem on social media, and decided to find out if one of her kidneys would be a match.

To her surprise, she was a match. Elliott didn’t know Ewert was being tested until the night she knocked on her door.

“She walks in and had a sign that says ‘No I’m not kidney-ing you, we’re a match,’ because that was the slogan for my GoFundMe page,” said Elliott. “I was in shock. She just came and hugged me and I started crying!”

Doctors at The University of Kansas Health System recently took one of Ewert's kidneys and transplanted it into Elliott, and she is already feeling a change for the better.

Dr. Sean Kumer, one of the surgeons involved in the transplant, says Ewert has given Elliott a new chance at a long and healthy life.

He said a living donor close to the same age is a huge advantage because the kidney is usually healthier and it keeps the recipient off of extended dialysis.

