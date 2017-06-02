New US citizens take oath in Kansas City

Sunil Rai was born in Buton. His family was booted from the country because they didn't follow the same religion as the king. Now, they'll enjoy the freedoms Americans enjoy.

Friday was a big day for dozens of people in Kansas City as they became United States citizens.

For so many, the day was the end of a journey that's taken years, and the beginning of life as a US citizen.

Sunil Rai was born in Buton. His family was booted from the country because they didn't follow the same religion as the king. Now, they'll enjoy the freedoms Americans enjoy.

“Now, I can go anywhere, and I have freedoms which I've never had before. So it's really exciting,” he said.

David Pierce is the pastor at Shiloh Bible Fellowship Church in Kansas City, KS.

He welcomed Rai's family years ago and has followed them and encouraged them along their journey, even traveling to where they came from to get a better feel for what the family had been through.

“My wife and I had the opportunity to travel to Buton and Nepal. We've seen the refugee camp they came from, so it gave us an idea as to what they came from as well as what they have now,” Pierce said.

Rai and his family lived in a bamboo hut with dirt floors for 20 years; but no more. Now, they're an American family truly living the dream.

“I feel really excited about it … being a citizen of the United States,” Rai said.

