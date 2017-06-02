LaMar’s Donuts delivered by drone in Denver

A drone delivered doughnuts around Denver on Wednesday in advance of National Doughnut Day.

LaMar’s Donuts were delivered by air thanks to Drone Dispatch.

If video does not load, click here.

The tasty treats were picked up by drone at LaMar’s on 6th Avenue and delivered to the Denver City County Building where Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was waiting with volunteers from the Salvation Army.

Even though it’s not available for everyday use, drone delivery is something LaMar’s is considering.

National Doughnuts Day is the first Friday of every June, a tradition dating back to 1917.

Copyright CBS4/CBSDenver 2017.