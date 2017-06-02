Damaged, 150-year-old cannon to be repaired, restored

The Kansas City Parks Department has removed a 150-year-old piece of history and sent it off to a professional to restore it and bring it back to the Sunken Gardens.

The Spanish cannon took a direct hit two weeks ago when a car smashed into it trying to avoid a collision with another driver.

“It was amazing to see the cannon completely turned, smashed into,” said Charles Pridgeon, who works next door at BAC Music. “I could see the base was completely smashed.”

The authentic, 6,500-pound bronze weapon was a gift given to the U.S. in 1898 following the Spanish-American War. Then, then it was given to a collector who, in turn, gave it to the parks department.

Jordan Cline is a project manager for Kansas City's many historical monuments. He said the cannon is being shipped off to an expert in Maine who is going to fix the base.

“He's basically going to rebuild the base, some of which was rotted anyway, and he's going to replace some of the metal,” Cline said.

He said that craftsman works on many Kansas City sculptures. KCTV5 has video of him restoring the J.C. Nichols Fountain in 2015, even.

He will also be using specialty wood to rebuild the base to authentic specifications.

“He's very, very good at what he does,” Cline said.

Luckily, the ornate barrel of the cannon was not damaged.

“I drive by it all the time,” Pridgeon said. “It's a cool sight to see.”

“It really represents our history and our past,” Cline said. “We need to preserve those things for the future.”

The restorationist hopes to finish rebuilding that base by the end of the summer.

