Leavenworth woman charged with murdering mother enters no contest plea

A woman charged with killing her mother in 2016 has entered a plea of no contest.

Victoria A. Smith, 59, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder charges on Friday.

Smith is been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 85-year-old Anna Higgins, her mother.

Leavenworth police investigated the homicide, which happened on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue. Once on the scene, police discovered Higgins' body.

Police found Higgins' body at the home following a series of 911 calls. Smith was the listed owner of the home.

