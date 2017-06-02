Man gets 2 life sentences in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-o - KCTV5

Man gets 2 life sentences in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Howard Chase IV received two life sentences, one for second-degree murder and another for armed criminal action. (Jackson County) Howard Chase IV received two life sentences, one for second-degree murder and another for armed criminal action. (Jackson County)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County, MO judge has sentenced a man for his actions in the drive-by shooting of 6-year-old Angel Hooper.

Howard Chase IV received two life sentences, one for second-degree murder and another for armed criminal action.

Chase had been convicted of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 

Angel was shot in the head the night of Oct. 17, 2014, as she held her father's hand while leaving a south Kansas City convenience store. 

Leandre Smith, a co-defendant in the homicide, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. 

Smith was sentenced to 23 years on second-degree murder, 15 years on the unlawful use of weapon and 10 years on each armed criminal action charge.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.