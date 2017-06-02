Man gets 2 life sentences in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper

It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with homicide following the death of his infant son.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Officers are investigating the death of a woman on the 10500 block of E. 45th Place. Kansas City police have not called the death a homicide yet. A woman's body was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the Timbers East Subdivision. Friends and family confirm the deceased as Ashley Geddes. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Officers are investigating the death of a woman on the 10500 block of E. 45th Place. Kansas City police have not called the death a homicide yet. A woman's body was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the Timbers East Subdivision. Friends and family confirm the deceased as Ashley Geddes. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A woman woke up to police banging on her door to tell her that her car was stolen, crashed and ditched. A former repair shop employee has been charged, accused of stealing and crashing the car he was trusted to fix. The woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, says she placed her keys inside a lock box at a transmission shop. Police say video surveillance showed a now former employee driving her car off the lot. The woman took a car to Liberty Transmission hoping to g...More >
A woman woke up to police banging on her door to tell her that her car was stolen, crashed and ditched. A former repair shop employee has been charged, accused of stealing and crashing the car he was trusted to fix. The woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, says she placed her keys inside a lock box at a transmission shop. Police say video surveillance showed a now former employee driving her car off the lot. The woman took a car to Liberty Transmission hoping to g...More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting outside of a Subway store.More >
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting outside of a Subway store.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Firefighters in Lee’s Summit are receiving praise after putting out a fire at a family’s home and saving their dog late Thursday night. The fire happened about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of NE Carriage Street.More >
Firefighters in Lee’s Summit are receiving praise after putting out a fire at a family’s home and saving their dog late Thursday night. The fire happened about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of NE Carriage Street.More >