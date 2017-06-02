Man gets 2 life sentences in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper

Howard Chase IV received two life sentences, one for second-degree murder and another for armed criminal action. (Jackson County)

A Jackson County, MO judge has sentenced a man for his actions in the drive-by shooting of 6-year-old Angel Hooper.

Howard Chase IV received two life sentences, one for second-degree murder and another for armed criminal action.

Chase had been convicted of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Angel was shot in the head the night of Oct. 17, 2014, as she held her father's hand while leaving a south Kansas City convenience store.

Leandre Smith, a co-defendant in the homicide, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Smith was sentenced to 23 years on second-degree murder, 15 years on the unlawful use of weapon and 10 years on each armed criminal action charge.

