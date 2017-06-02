Volunteers help refugee families for Ramadan

Thanks to a special group of ladies in the metro, families are able to keep their tradition of praying and eating together as a community. (KCTV)

Friday marks one week since the beginning of Ramadan and a group of volunteers in the metro are helping refugee families conserve their culture.

Hundreds of families come to centers during the holy month of Ramadan. Thanks to a special group of ladies in the metro, those families are able to keep their tradition of praying and eating together as a community.

“They don’t have to worry about where the food is coming from,” Sofia Khan said.

During Ramadan, it’s typical to fast from sunrise to sundown. At the end of each day, they gather and break their fast as a community.

Something else that’s important during the month Ramadan is to help those in need. For the metro, they say that means mostly refugee families from Syria, Bosnia, and Somalia.

A group of women and their families fundraise, purchase, and pack up hundreds of food baskets and deliver them to different community centers.

They say that the need keeps growing each year.

Starting June 10, the same group of volunteers will begin a toy drive that will help children celebrate the end of Ramadan on June 25.

