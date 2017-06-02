Time for a checkup? June is Men's Health Month

June is Men's Health Month, and doctors say they're facing a real problem with men refusing to go to the doctor's office for even the most basic appointments. (KCTV5)

June is Men's Health Month, and doctors say they're facing a real problem with men refusing to go to the doctor's office for even the most basic appointments.

Almost everybody has that guy in their life who refuses to go to the doctor no matter what's wrong.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital say they have come to realize that women are the primary directors of health care in most families.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Norman says part of Men's Health Month is to get men to be more active participants in their health and in taking care of themselves. That includes getting regular check-ups and tests at a doctor's office.

Norman says not doing that is a problem he sees across the board with men.

"I think it's very curious. A man will buy a car and have an owner's manual and maintenance schedule. They'll have someone come in the spring to check their heating and air conditioning to make sure they're doing well, but they don't think about themselves," he said.

For starters, doctors say make an appointment for a full physical. When you're at that appointment, ask about the following and when you should have these things checked or tested:

Prostate health

Blood pressure

Cholesterol checks

Colon cancer

Lung cancer and skin cancer

Get it all asked in one fell swoop and bring a notepad so you know when to come back.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.