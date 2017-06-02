Art exhibit shows life through the eyes of KC's homeless

The project put cameras in the hands of homeless people in KC to produce works of art. (Anonymous)

A new exhibit that uses photography to send a message of acceptance opened at the Kansas City Library on Friday.

The old saying says, “Don’t judge a man until you've walked a mile in his shoes.” Now, the library is putting a new spin on that to show what it's like to live on the streets of KC.

In the midst of all the action in the city each day, there’s one man who has time to appreciate details that don’t always catch the average eye.

Sammy has been homeless for the past six months, but he wasn’t always living that way.

“Within the blink of an eye, you go from one thing to another,” he said. “That’s how easy it can happen. I was successful. I drove a truck. I did that for 13 years and just everything fell apart.”

So, when the library asked him to document his world, he immediately said yes.

He said it gives people a chance to see “it through our eyes.” “How we see things,” he said. “How we experience daily life.”

The library handed 36 homeless Kansas Citians a disposable camera and what resulted was hundreds of pictures.

Sammy hopes the pictures show that the lives of those less fortunate aren’t disposable like the camera taking the pictures.

In fact, the library’s calling it “Project Indisposable.”

Sammy’s now working his way out of homelessness. He has a part-time job at a social services ministry called The Morning Glory Café.

He hopes his pictures change the minds of those who normally turn a blind eye by giving them a one-of-a-kind view of his life on the streets.

The exhibit runs through the end of next week in Kirk Hall at the downtown branch of the Kansas City Public Library.

