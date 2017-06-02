More testing sought in alleged rape at KU athletics' dorm

The office is considering whether to file charges. (File photo)

Prosecutors are seeking more testing as they review the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm for basketball players and other male students.

The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2rqew7v) reports that Douglas County District Attorney spokeswoman Cheryl Wright Kunard said Thursday in an email that the office is waiting on results of the secondary testing of unspecified evidence. The office is considering whether to file charges.

A report from the university's police department lists five current and former Kansas men's basketball players and two women as witnesses.

Police found drug paraphernalia during a search of the dorms as part of the rape investigation. Former Jayhawk player Carlton Bragg was charged in Lawrence Municipal Court with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and later entered a diversion agreement.

