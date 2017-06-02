Police investigate death near 77th, Holmes

The body was found about 7:45 a.m. near 77th Street and Holmes Road. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Waldo area.

The body was found about 7:45 a.m. near 77th Street and Holmes Road.

Police have not said how the woman died.

Authorities are waiting for crime scene investigators and the medical examiner to process the scene and a vehicle located in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

