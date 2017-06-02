Police investigate death after woman found in vehicle in Tower P - KCTV5

Police investigate death after woman found in vehicle in Tower Park

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Waldo area.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 7:45 a.m. in Tower Park, located at 77th Street and Holmes Road.

Upon arrival, a woman with apparent injuries was found inside a KIA vehicle.

Fire officials declared the woman dead.

Police have not said how the woman died.

Authorities are waiting for crime scene investigators and the medical examiner to process the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

