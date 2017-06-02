Kearney PD search for suspects in vandalism of businesses, school properties

The subjects broke out windows and spray-painted several businesses and property owned by the Kearney School District. (Kearney Police Department)

Police in Kearney, MO are asking for assistance in identifying the people responsible for vandalizing several businesses and buildings owned by the Kearney School District.

On May 22, multiple people, seen on video, were involved in multiple vandalism's that occurred near 33 Highway and 92 Highway.

The subjects broke out windows and spray-painted several businesses and property owned by the Kearney School District.

Anyone with information about the subjects is asked to call Detective Allen (816) 903-4758.

