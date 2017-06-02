Firefighters put out house fire, resuscitate family dog in Lee's Summit

When firefighters arrived, they were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and found the second dog. (KCTV5)

Firefighters in Lee’s Summit are receiving praise after putting out a fire at a family’s home and saving their dog's life late Thursday night.

The fire happened about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of NE Carriage Street.

The owners of the home say they woke up to smoke alarms going off throughout the house and found that their garage was on fire. They grabbed one of their two dogs and rushed out the door.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and found the second dog. The dog was unresponsive, but firefighters were able to resuscitate the pooch. The dog was taken to an area animal hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters say the fire started on a workbench in the garage. They determined that a radio-controlled car battery overheated while charging and ignited nearby combustibles.

The homeowner says there is about $20,000 worth of damage.

They say an antique car was near the fire, but, luckily, was not damaged.

