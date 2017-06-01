Kansas House OKs bill against guns in hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) --- Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health facilities.
The House approved the measure on a 91-33 vote Thursday evening only hours after the Senate passed it on a 24-16 vote. The measure goes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards.
The bill would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and the university's teaching hospital.
Brownback is a strong gun-rights supporter and legislators weren't sure whether he would sign or veto the measure.
