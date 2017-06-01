Friends mourn after young woman found dead in Kansas City home

Officers are investigating the death of a woman on the 10500 block of E. 45th Place.

Kansas City police have not called the death a homicide yet.

A woman's body was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the Timbers East Subdivision.

Family and several friends confirm that the person found dead was Ashley Geddes, 24.

Family and friends are grieving the loss of an aspiring rapper and model in Kansas City.

Loved ones say she was private in her personal life and didn’t tell many people where she lived.

Friends say she loved going to church and just recently moved into this duplex where her body was found.

While police have not called it a homicide yet, friends at the scene believe she was killed by someone.

“Whoever you are, I hope you have a heart to come forward and tell what you did," one friend said. "And if you don’t it’s fine because I hope the police get you. I don’t want the streets to take care of this. I want you to burn in jail."

