Woman drops off car for repairs; awakens to it stolen, crashed

A woman woke up to police banging on her door to tell her that her car was stolen, crashed and ditched.

A former repair shop employee has been charged, accused of stealing and crashing the car he was trusted to fix.

The woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, says she placed her keys inside a lock box at a transmission shop. Police say video surveillance showed a now former employee driving her car off the lot.

The woman took a car to Liberty Transmission hoping to get her transmission fixed. Instead, Kansas City police found her car crashed about six miles away near 80th and Antioch.

"The windows are busted out, the tires are flat, the sunroof is caved in and the visors inside were ripped out," she said. "It's destroyed."

Part of a key was broken off inside the ignition. She had left her only set of keys inside a lockbox at the transmission shop where her car was parked awaiting repairs.

"I was pretty hysterical," she said. "You don't expect to drop your car off at a shop and get woken up saying it's stolen and wrecked."

She headed to the shop and asked to see their surveillance video. She took this photo of an employee she recognized in the video and called police.

"He actually was at the shop when I went there to go watch the video," she said. "He had the same hat on."

She was there when officers arrested Brad McGuire, who is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

"It was quite satisfying seeing him get arrested," she said.

Police said that, once in custody, McGuire told them he took the woman's car because he wasn't feeling good and wanted to get medicine, but his truck was low on gas.

He told them he felt sick while driving, bent over, hit something then panicked and parked the damaged car.

"He threw up all over the front seat of my vehicle," she said.

The woman, who is a mother, says the insurance provider for the business told her they will not cover the damage.

"We have a daughter with special needs," she said. "We need our car. This was the wrong mom to steal from."

Her insurance told her the damage is too extensive to fix and totaled the car.

"I'm just looking for another reliable vehicle to take my daughter to and from her appointments," she said.

The business owner says McGuire is no longer an employee and they have added more security cameras hoping to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.

He said because his insurance company will not take the claim he wants to do something for the customer one way or another.

The woman victimized said the Liberty Police Department deserves a lot of credit for the bust and she's thankful for the work of the department.

