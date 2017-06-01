More testing sought in alleged rape at KU athletics' dorm - KCTV5

More testing sought in alleged rape at KU athletics' dorm

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Prosecutors are seeking more testing as they review the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm for basketball players and other male students. (KCTV5) Prosecutors are seeking more testing as they review the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm for basketball players and other male students. (KCTV5)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking more testing as they review the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm for basketball players and other male students.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County District Attorney spokeswoman Cheryl Wright Kunard said Thursday in an email that the office is waiting on results of the secondary testing of unspecified evidence.

The office is considering whether to file charges.

A report from the university's police department lists five current and former Kansas men's basketball players and two women as witnesses.

Police found drug paraphernalia during a search of the dorms as part of the rape investigation. Former Jayhawk player Carlton Bragg was charged in Lawrence Municipal Court with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and later entered a diversion agreement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    (Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)(Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

  • Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:21:24 GMT
    The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.