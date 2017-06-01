Woman sentenced for stealing from Kansas group home charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing from children under her care at a Lawrence group home.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 37-year-old Jennifer Silva Guerrero, of Lawrence, also will serve 18 months of probation after she is released from prison and must pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to at least nine of her victims. If she violates the terms of her probation, Guerrero will have to serve more than four years in prison.
Douglas County District Attorney spokeswoman Cheryl Wright Kunard says Guerrero was recently convicted of three felony theft charges, two felony forgery charges and one felony charge of making false information.
The thefts occurred in 2015 and 2016 at The Villages group home, where she also lived before being fired.
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com
