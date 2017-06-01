Wyandotte Sporting Fields opens with ribbon cutting ceremony - KCTV5

Wyandotte Sporting Fields opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

In a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon, the new 52-acre Wyandotte Sporting Fields were unveiled. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

There's a new world-class field soccer players can now call home in KCK.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon, the new 52-acre Wyandotte Sporting Fields were unveiled.

The new soccer-specific sporting complex is located just three miles from Sporting KC’s home.

It features 12 playing fields; four with natural grass and eight with synthetic turf. 

More than 80,000 Sporting Club Network members will call the Wyandotte Sporting Fields their home training base. 

The facility will host youth soccer leagues as well as regional and national tournaments.

This is just one of two first-class athletic facilities set to open this year in Kansas City Kansas.

According to Kansas Governor, Sam Brownback, Kansas City is becoming the soccer center of the United States.  

"That’s the aspiration that this area has had with a national soccer training center coming online with 12 new fields. This is becoming and is the soccer center of the United States,” Brownback said. “Sporting KC has been a wonderful organization to work with. The work they’ve done to get the national soccer training center and now this – it’s really coming together.”

Sporting Club officials said the venue will draw an estimated 1.3 million visitors annually.

