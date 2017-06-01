Jefferson County, Kansas deputy arrested in Iowa

A KBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Jefferson County, Kansas sheriff’s deputy in Iowa.

The 30-year-old deputy, David Schmitt from Meriden, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. in Polk County, Iowa for alleged aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, two counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the suspected crimes are related to an April 13, 2016 domestic violence incident, and other alleged conduct while Schmitt was released on bond following his initial arrest on April 15, 2016.

Schmitt was not formally charged after his initial arrest for domestic battery and has remained on administrative leave from the sheriff's office since then.

Following his arrest today, Schmitt was booked into the Polk County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Kansas.

