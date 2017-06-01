Father happy to see demolition of hotels where son was killed - KCTV5

Father happy to see demolition of hotels where son was killed

The project will have just under a dozen separate building spread between 87th Street to Bannister Road. (KCTV) The project will have just under a dozen separate building spread between 87th Street to Bannister Road. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO

Council members say a demolition on Thursday is a symbol of what's to come for the revitalization of the area. 

It is just another part of blight that needs to be removed to continue on with the Cerner Innovations Campus Project. It’s a project that'll have just under a dozen separate building spread between 87th Street to Bannister Road. 

Driving past the site used to upset Rob Birmingham.

That's because his son was killed in January 2016 inside one of the hotels that used to stand there. 

"For us it began to represent a bad memory, criminal Haven, and what happened to our son,” he said.

He said he's elated to see it's being torn down. He explained: “Redeveloping it and making it into something that is going to represent progress and newness and everything."

According to City Councilman Scott Taylor, the city is focused on driving crime out of this area. 

"Our Police Department has spent a lot of time over the years making calls to the motel because of crime issues,” he said.

Now, the site of two former hotels will be part of a Center Innovations Campus expansion. 

Taylor said, after the project is complete, it'll create 16,000 new jobs and bring $6 million to the Hickman Mills School District.

"It's part of the package that they will contribute $6 million out of this project to the Hickman Mills school district and work with the district on STEM programs to develop workers of tomorrow," he explained.

Birmingham is excited for what's to come. "I'm glad I won't see that place anymore and be brought back to so many bad memories,” he said.

The Cerner Innovations Campus Project will take place over the course of 10 years. The final phase is set to be complete in 2025.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

