Kansas State WR claims Bill Snyder is blocking his transfer request to 35 schools

Corey Sutton wants to leave Kansas State, but it seems Kansas State isn't willing to let him go just yet.

Sutton announced his decision to transfer in early May, but nearly a month later, Sutton says that Kansas State and coach Bill Snyder have not granted him his release yet despite originally telling him it would be ok.

Furthermore, according to Sutton, he gave Kansas State a list of 35 schools he would be interested in transferring to -- including some FCS and Division II options -- and Kansas State rejected every single one of them.

"When I originally told Coach Snyder I was going to transfer, he said, 'Well, Corey, I feel bad that you want to leave, but I can't make you stay,'" Sutton told The Wichita Eagle. "I dropped all my [future] classes, moved out of Kansas and started looking at my options, then I find out they are denying me my release.

"Coach Snyder told me [Wednesday] that, when I signed my letter of intent, that was my commitment to him, that I was going to be there for four years. I heard that and told him, 'Coaches can leave. So why can't a player leave? You made a commitment to me that you were going to treat me the right way and that's not what you're doing.'"

Snyder responded in an interview on Sports Radio 810. The longtime Kansas State coach argued that while he won't release a player -- thereby allowing him to pursue a scholarship agreement elsewhere immediately -- that player is free to leave and walk-on at another school immediately, he will just have to wait a year before going back on scholarship.

"It's my commitment that once we have signed the youngster, that we're committed to him as long as he behaves himself. I accept a youngster that comes into our program as making a similar commitment with a handshake and obviously a signed piece of paper. I've always said a youngster is free to leave, but I'm not going to release the youngster," Snyder said, via Kansas State's Rivals' site.

"It doesn't mean he can't go someplace else and play, he can certainly do that. He wouldn't be on athletic scholarship for a year's period of time, but could still go and play and then go on scholarship after that. That's a choice they have to make. I've told the young man, and have told him all along, we'd love for him to stay in the program. Anyways, at the end of the day, that's always been my policy, as I said. There's a lot of things being said out there, some of them that I'm not even aware of."

Now, where this gets tricky is that while NCAA rules allow Sutton to transfer anywhere he pleases, he can only receive financial aid in the form of a scholarship from another school if Kansas State grants his release.

For the most part, Snyder is universally beloved by the college football world -- both fans and media -- but blocking Sutton from transferring is just a bad look for him and Kansas State.

Sutton clearly wants to leave. Snyder and Kansas State should just let him go.

