Shawnee Mission School District students prepare to switch schoo - KCTV5

Shawnee Mission School District students prepare to switch schools

(Credit: Shawnee Mission School District) (Credit: Shawnee Mission School District)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Students at several schools in the Shawnee Mission School District will be preparing to switch schools as early as this fall.

It’s a change that has been discussed and brought various concerns to the light about priorities when creating new school boundaries.

The school board had a few different questions for the assistant superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard.

They ranged from the implications each plan had when talking about socioeconomic demographics, as well as practical transportation.

In the end, the board chose the initial plan for 2018.

Hubbard said, “It gives stability for families and that's why it was so important, from our perspective, that a plan be decided today or tabled until ‘18-’19, so families would have stability.”

The decision was made Thursday afternoon, but not without some questions.

Board members raised concerns were raised about possible disparities, particularly when it came to free and reduced lunch.

In particular, with plan B, Rising Star would have seen an 11 percent increase in students that qualified. 

“Plan B seems to be a little wider gap, or am I incorrect?” Cindy Neighbor with the Shawnee Sission School Board said. “Plan A has a little bit more level playing field than B?"

Other concerns were brought up about students being pushed out of schools closest to them. Still, the vote came 5 to 2, for the boundaries to be changed in favor of plan A.

"I know that there will be a lot of parents upset because some of the Title I schools and some of the parents in some of the schools that have a large population of free and reduced lunch aren't going to be happy with this decision,” said Jennifer Howerton with Education for Shawnee Mission. “Hopefully the community will continue to rally behind board members that are working for the community.”

Now while the changes to the boundaries won’t be put in place officially until the 2018-2019 school year, parents who want to allow their student to enroll in their soon to be new school will have that option.

Overall each plan moved around 380.

Previous coverage:

Kansas ACLU calls Shawnee Mission School District policy 'unconstitutional' 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

