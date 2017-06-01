Chiefs rookie running back in the hunt for playing time

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt takes a drink during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

There’s been a lot of talk about Kareem Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs third round pick, being the perfect fit for this offense.

But the question is why is he so perfect?

He brings a little something different from West and Ware to this running game.

“The center of gravity and the way he moves," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "The guys that can shift that big body around and the way that he catches the ball well and he’s a smart kid. We are throwing a ton at him.”

“I feel like I can do a lot of things," Hunt said. "I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can run the ball and I can stay in there and help with the pass protection.”

Reid also said he has to actually see Hunt take a few hits before he can make a true assessment, but moving from the college level to the pro level has created a few hiccups for these rookies.

