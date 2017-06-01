Man shot outside of Subway shop in Kansas City - KCTV5

Man shot outside of Subway shop in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Independence and Maple in Kansas City.  (KCTV5) The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Independence and Maple in Kansas City.  (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting outside of a Subway store. 

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Independence and Maple in Kansas City. 

No suspect is in custody. 

