Chiefs waive 2 players, sign tight end, safety

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Chiefs have waived wide receiver Jamari Staples and safety Devin Chappell and signed tight end Orson Charles and safety Damariay Drew as they wrap up their second week of voluntary practices.

The Chiefs announced the moves Thursday.

Charles was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia by the Bengals, with whom he spent the first two years of his career. He appeared in two games last season for the Lions.

Drew, who played at Cal, worked out for the Chiefs before the draft.

The Chiefs have four more days of organized team activities next week before they gather for their mandatory minicamp, which runs June 13-15

