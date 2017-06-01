Andy Reid fed up with questions about Chiefs players missing camp

Week two of OTAs from Kansas City Chiefs camp ended with a solid workout, but it also ends with some frustration as head coach Andy Reid is starting to get a little stressed about answering questions about who’s here and who’s not. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5)

Week two of OTAs from Kansas City Chiefs camp ended with a solid workout, but it also ends with some frustration as head coach Andy Reid is starting to get a little stressed about answering questions about who’s here and who’s not.

When asked why some of his veterans, this time Dee Ford, did not show up to voluntary camp, Reid offered a strong response.

“So let me tell you about how I work on this whole thing about guys not being here, I can allow you out here one time, if I get pummeled on who’s here and who’s not here we’ll just do the one," Reid said. "We come out here, we give you every day that you can talk to these guys, don’t worry about all that. It’s a voluntary camp. That’s how I’m going to answer it every time you ask, alright.”

Reid said he just wants to talk about his players who are participating and a main focus Thursday was on the development and programs of his young players.

“Good to see the young guys pick it up and go against good competition here, anyways we are getting a lot done schematically," Reid said. “We are here as coaches to be teachers, so when I hire guys, I’m looking for guys who can teach and do it well in whatever time period you have to get it done.”

OTAs are done for this week but the Chiefs will hit the field once again.

