Andy Reid fed up with questions about Chiefs players missing cam - KCTV5

Andy Reid fed up with questions about Chiefs players missing camp

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Carter, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Week two of OTAs from Kansas City Chiefs camp ended with a solid workout, but it also ends with some frustration as head coach Andy Reid is starting to get a little stressed about answering questions about who’s here and who’s not. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5) Week two of OTAs from Kansas City Chiefs camp ended with a solid workout, but it also ends with some frustration as head coach Andy Reid is starting to get a little stressed about answering questions about who’s here and who’s not. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Week two of OTAs from Kansas City Chiefs camp ended with a solid workout, but it also ends with some frustration as head coach Andy Reid is starting to get a little stressed about answering questions about who’s here and who’s not.

When asked why some of his veterans, this time Dee Ford, did not show up to voluntary camp, Reid offered a strong response. 

“So let me tell you about how I work on this whole thing about guys not being here, I can allow you out here one time, if I get pummeled on who’s here and who’s not here we’ll just do the one,"  Reid said. "We come out here, we give you every day that you can talk to these guys, don’t worry about all that. It’s a voluntary camp. That’s how I’m going to answer it every time you ask, alright.”

Reid said he just wants to talk about his players who are participating and a main focus Thursday was on the development and programs of his young players. 

“Good to see the young guys pick it up and go against good competition here, anyways we are getting a lot done schematically," Reid said. “We are here as coaches to be teachers, so when I hire guys, I’m looking for guys who can teach and do it well in whatever time period you have to get it done.”

OTAs are done for this week but the Chiefs will hit the field once again.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    (Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)(Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

  • Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:21:24 GMT
    The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.