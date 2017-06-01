Kansas ACLU calls Shawnee Mission School District policy 'uncons - KCTV5

Kansas ACLU calls Shawnee Mission School District policy 'unconstitutional'

The Shawnee Mission School Board received a letter from ACLU of Kansas legal director criticizing them for reprimanding a parent who used a board member's name while asking about a specific conflict-of-interest issue in May. The Shawnee Mission School Board received a letter from ACLU of Kansas legal director criticizing them for reprimanding a parent who used a board member's name while asking about a specific conflict-of-interest issue in May.
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) -

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has condemned a school district's new guidelines that prevent those making public comments at board meetings from speaking about specific district employees or students, calling it "unconstitutional."

The Kansas City Star reports Shawnee Mission School Board President Sara Goodburn received a letter Tuesday from ACLU of Kansas legal director Doug Bonney criticizing Goodburn for reprimanding a parent who used a board member's name while asking about a specific conflict-of-interest issue in May.

Goodburn has since admitted she incorrectly interrupted the parent, as the member is not a district employee.

Bonney says the First Amendment protects the public's right to "call out or praise" all public servants, including teachers and other school staff.

He says the district hasn't yet responded to his letter.

