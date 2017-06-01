Officials plan to pursue death penalty in Grayden Denham case

A man accused of killing four of his relatives and burning their bodies near Edgerton could face the death penalty.

Platte County officials plan to pursue the death penalty in their case against Grayden Denham, but the decision is ultimately up to the judge.

On Thursday morning, he said that decision will come at a later date.

Denham is accused of killing his grandparents, sister, and 3-month-old nephew in February of 2016.

Police were called to the house on Feb. 19 and found the bodies of Russell and Shirley Denham, Heather Ager, and Mason Schiavoni on the property.

They had all been shot and their bodies, as well as the home, had been burned.

Denham was found days after the incident in Arizona with his grandfather’s car.

Denham has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The next court date is set for Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.

