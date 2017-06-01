Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfrien - KCTV5

Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

According to the GoFundMe page, 19-year-old Christopher Hutson is the father of Tailer Monroe's unborn child.

The page said they had just left Monroe's ultrasound appointment last Thursday and were driving "cautiously" because they were lost. 

Police had said two people were shot as they sat in their car along Holmes Road during rush hour traffic at 104th Street and Holmes. The victims were found inside a vehicle

"Tailer's skull was grazed by a bullet and Chris was shot directly in the head," the page said. "The expecting parents were taken to the hospital where Chris fought for his life but later passed away leaving behind his girlfriend of 4 years."

The page said they were high school sweethearts and that Hutson had put aside money to pay for the 3D ultrasound not covered by their insurance.

The page is trying to raise money so that Monroe won't have to work while recovering from the gunshot wound, as well as other assistance. 

On Wednesday, police released information about the man wanted for questioning in connection with Hutson's death.

 Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    (Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)(Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

  • Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:06:27 GMT
    The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.