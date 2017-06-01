Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.

According to the GoFundMe page, 19-year-old Christopher Hutson is the father of Tailer Monroe's unborn child.

The page said they had just left Monroe's ultrasound appointment last Thursday and were driving "cautiously" because they were lost.

Police had said two people were shot as they sat in their car along Holmes Road during rush hour traffic at 104th Street and Holmes. The victims were found inside a vehicle

"Tailer's skull was grazed by a bullet and Chris was shot directly in the head," the page said. "The expecting parents were taken to the hospital where Chris fought for his life but later passed away leaving behind his girlfriend of 4 years."

The page said they were high school sweethearts and that Hutson had put aside money to pay for the 3D ultrasound not covered by their insurance.

The page is trying to raise money so that Monroe won't have to work while recovering from the gunshot wound, as well as other assistance.

On Wednesday, police released information about the man wanted for questioning in connection with Hutson's death.

