Concealed guns make their way onto Kansas college campuses on July 1

Thursday marks one month until concealed guns will make their way onto college campuses in Kansas. (AP)

Thursday marks one month until concealed guns will make their way onto college campuses in Kansas.

However, open carry isn’t allowed anywhere on campus. It must be concealed and holstered properly with the safety on. And if the schools don’t want concealed carry, they can install security of their own such as metal detectors or guards outside certain areas.

The University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University already they have pages on their website dedicated to explaining how the change will impact students, staff and parents.

On KU's website, it provides context as to how many people might end up carrying a gun come July 1. It explains that according to a 2015 survey, 82 percent of faculty and staff don’t want firearms on campus and likely won’t carry.

In addition, 59 percent of undergrads are younger than 21 and therefore ineligible to carry. And 9 percent of students are internationals and also unable to carry.

KU says it has requested security measures be installed to prohibit conceal carry at sporting events and halls with large audience sizes.

K-State’s website lists a timeline of communications to faculty and staff regarding the law. They encourage anyone on campus to check it out. The school has requested security measures at sporting events and select lecture spaces as well.

And Wichita State’s website also lays out its plan and additionally lists places where you can go for concealed carry training. The university has also requested temporary security at sporting events and commencement ceremonies.

The concealed carry law will impact apply to other state buildings, government buildings and hospitals as well. Some groups are fighting to keep hospitals exempt, but they are running out of time.

If you work at or have a student attending one of these schools -- we've posted links to their concealed carry pages on our mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.