Alex Smith attends fundraiser for Variety KC, children with special needs

What do you get when you combine a packed golf course, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, and tens of thousands of dollars in community donations? A life-changing event for many metro families.

In Liberty at the Shoal Creek Golf Course, the community rallied around families with special needs children for the Golf Scramble.

The children were thrilled to meet this year’s honorary chair.

It was a morning of hugs, pictures and a group breakfast with Smith. One the children and their parents say they'll remember forever

“It feels extra special because you recognize the face and you're not like, 'Oh, I never see him,’” 10-year-old Caite Flournoy said.

Her mother, Kathleen Flournoy, said, “It's exciting because he sees the importance and the value in what Variety KC is doing for the children to promote mobility and promote independence.”

“Variety just does so much,” Smith said. “It's very special for me.”

The 13th Annual Hy-Vee Golf Scramble raked in a whopping $75,000 for Variety KC the Children’s Charity. It is one of many metro charities Smith is so dedicated to supporting.

Smith said his love of philanthropy and community service started with as a boy when his mother would take him to volunteer.

“Just the way I grew up,” Smith said. “I remember delivering meals as a kid and doing anything I could, whether it was assembling bikes or donating gifts at Christmastime. Whatever it was, always trying to give back and be a good member of the community.”

All of the money will pay for equipment to help children with special needs do things most of us take for granted.

“A walker, a wheelchair, a van ramp,” explained Executive Director of Variety KC, Deborah Wiebrecht. “Anything a child needs for their disability, Variety will help fundraise to make that happen for them.”

The $75,000 will help so many families in this community. For example, a new iPad Air will be donated to a family and installed with $1,500 worth of apps. The apps will allow the child to get to communicate with his family for the first time because the child is nonverbal.

None of it would have been covered by insurance, but all of it is covered by Variety KC.

