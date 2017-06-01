On the Road: Shawnee Town hosts annual Old Shawnee Days this weekend

Old Shawnee Days celebrates the past and present with fun for everyone at nearly every age. (City of Shawnee)

Historic Shawnee Town is playing host to the 51st annual Old Shawnee Days through Sunday.

Visitors will find a history museum that highlights its farm roots from the 1920s. They've got a house that was built over 100 years ago filled with items from the time period.

Old Shawnee Days also celebrates the present with fun for everyone at nearly every age.

Kate Kincaid runs the publicity for the four-day event.

"The Ferris wheel … you can up at the top see the whole grounds and see the whole festival. We have bounce houses for the little kids,” she said.

Kincaid says they'll get over 100,000 visitors and there's plenty to eat with 30 food booths.

"So, we'll have everything you can dream of at a carnival. We have turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, giant corn dogs,” she said.

Then there's the entertainment on the main stage with lots of seating available.

"And we will fill it up! On Saturday night, it will fill all the way up with people coming to see the band (Night Ranger),” Kincaid said.

Old Shawnee Days are about modern day fun and a stroll through the past.

Shawnee Town museum director Charlie Pautler says visitors come to put life on pause and enjoy the family-oriented fun.

“Kind of a return to the good old-fashioned days,” he said.

Festival hours:

Thursday, 6-10 p.m. (Carnival, music and limited concessions)

Wristband prices are $15 for age 6 and under and $25 for all other ages.

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. parade, festival 11a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

