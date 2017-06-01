On the Road: Shawnee Town hosts annual Old Shawnee Days this wee - KCTV5

On the Road: Shawnee Town hosts annual Old Shawnee Days this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Gary Amble, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Old Shawnee Days celebrates the past and present with fun for everyone at nearly every age. (City of Shawnee) Old Shawnee Days celebrates the past and present with fun for everyone at nearly every age. (City of Shawnee)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Historic Shawnee Town is playing host to the 51st annual Old Shawnee Days through Sunday.

Visitors will find a history museum that highlights its farm roots from the 1920s. They've got a house that was built over 100 years ago filled with items from the time period.

Old Shawnee Days also celebrates the present with fun for everyone at nearly every age.

Kate Kincaid runs the publicity for the four-day event.

"The Ferris wheel … you can up at the top see the whole grounds and see the whole festival. We have bounce houses for the little kids,” she said.

Kincaid says they'll get over 100,000 visitors and there's plenty to eat with 30 food booths.

"So, we'll have everything you can dream of at a carnival. We have turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, giant corn dogs,” she said.

Then there's the entertainment on the main stage with lots of seating available.

"And we will fill it up! On Saturday night, it will fill all the way up with people coming to see the band (Night Ranger),” Kincaid said.

Old Shawnee Days are about modern day fun and a stroll through the past.

Shawnee Town museum director Charlie Pautler says visitors come to put life on pause and enjoy the family-oriented fun.

“Kind of a return to the good old-fashioned days,” he said.

Festival hours:

  • Thursday, 6-10 p.m. (Carnival, music and limited concessions)
  • Wristband prices are $15 for age 6 and under and $25 for all other ages.
  • Friday, 6-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. parade, festival 11a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    Black smoke seen above Vatican; junk yard fire to blame

    (Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)(Photo: Twitter: Mountain Butorac)

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

    Right now, black smoke is blanketing the sky above the Vatican.

    More >

  • Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Man killed in road rage shooting was reportedly taking girlfriend home from ultrasound

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:21:24 GMT
    The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)The GoFundMe page said the couple was together for four years. (GoFundMe)

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

    A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week. 

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.