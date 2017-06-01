Driver injured after car slams into home during road rage incident

The crash happened about 8 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News)

Police are investigating a road rage incident that caused a car to drive into a house Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say the incident started as a road rage incident on 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Witnesses say the driver ran a light on 79th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard and hit the home while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition.

Police say damage to the house would have been a lot worse had it not been made out of brick.

The car went into the kitchen of the house.

The homeowner had just started brewing some coffee and was in the living room when her whole house suddenly shook.

“I was sitting in my chair and I was getting ready to get some coffee," Evelyn Pelsor said. At about that time, she heard " a big old blast."

"I couldn't imagine what happened," she said, "but when I got up to look to look out the kitchen window, I didn't have to go very far because the kitchen was all destroyed, so I couldn't get my coffee.” "I was expecting it to be gunshots down the street or that type of thing," she added, "but I didn't expect the car to hit the kitchen."

"It was blazing pretty good and I was right there by the gas line, so I got out of there," she said.

Pelsor was not injured but has quite a bit of cleaning to do and repairs to make.

