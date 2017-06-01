Charges dismissed against suspect in 2016 murder in Sedalia - KCTV5

Charges dismissed against suspect in 2016 murder in Sedalia

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer said Wednesday he was dropping first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against Cody Harvey of Sedalia. (KCTV5) Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer said Wednesday he was dropping first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against Cody Harvey of Sedalia. (KCTV5)
SEDALIA, MO (AP) -

Charges have been dismissed against one of two people charged in a June 2016 death in Sedalia.

Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer said Wednesday he was dropping first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges against Cody Harvey of Sedalia in the June 2016 death of 30-year-old Matthew Eldenburg.

The Sedalia Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2qJEpx1) the same charges remain against Aran Cantrell, also of Sedalia. His trial is scheduled for July.

Sawyer said admissible evidence was not sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Harvey committed the crimes. He said the problem with evidence involves a non-law enforcement witness who gave false or inaccurate statements about what occurred.

Eldenburg died in a fire at his Sedalia home. Autopsy results showed he was alive when the fire began.

