Kansas lawmakers to get revenue report amid work on tax plan

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A positive report would help legislators a little as they seek to close projected budget shortfalls. (KCTV5 file photo) A positive report would help legislators a little as they seek to close projected budget shortfalls. (KCTV5 file photo)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Kansas legislators are waiting to learn whether the state's tax collections in May met expectations as they work on proposals to raise new revenue to fix the state budget.

The Department of Revenue was to report Thursday on last month's tax collections.

A positive report would help legislators a little as they seek to close projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019 while providing additional funds for public schools. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

House and Senate negotiators hoped to restart talks on tax issues.

The state collected about $1.8 million more in taxes than anticipated in April for a surplus of 0.3 percent. Expectations are set by a fiscal forecast issued by state officials and university economists earlier in April.

