Kansas gun-rights group gears up for concealed carry debate

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

A Kansas gun-rights group is rallying members ahead of a possible legislative debate over a measure aimed at keeping concealed weapons out of public hospitals.

The Kansas State Rifle Association sent an email to members and supporters ahead of a scheduled Senate debate Thursday.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The measure would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.

The gun-rights group called the proposed exemptions too sweeping.

Senate leaders previously postponed a debate to allow negotiations involving gun-rights advocates and KU health officials but the talks stalled.

