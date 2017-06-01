Storms linger in the Kansas City area, affect morning commute

Rain on the road on I-635 north of the Missouri River. (Submitted)

Many people in the Kansas City area will wake up to a few showers and storms Thursday morning.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says many people will be dealing with a wet commute.

Multiple accidents were reported as people began to leave their homes.

A car drove into the median on northbound Interstate 35 before Santa Fe Drive. Only one lane of traffic was able to get by due to the accident.

A two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 635 past 69 Highway closed the right lane of traffic.

Two vehicles were stopped on the left shoulder after an accident at Kansas Highway 10 and Interstate 435.

The right lane of southbound Interstate 35 was closed past Interstate 435 after a multi-vehicle accident.

Each of these accidents has been cleared.

After the rains clear, Williams says Thursday is expected to be mostly to partly cloudy and warm for the rest of the day.

Temperatures to start the day will be in the 60s and climb into the low 80's once the sky becomes partly sunny.

Williams says a stronger storm could produce some hail and gusty winds.

Dry conditions are expected for the afternoon hours.

Thursday's weather activity is expected to lead to a quiet and mainly dry Friday and start to the weekend.

Another decent chance for showers and storms is expected through Saturday before a quiet end to the weekend.

