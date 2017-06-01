Storms linger in the Kansas City area, affect morning commute - KCTV5

Storms linger in the Kansas City area, affect morning commute

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
A stronger storm could produce some hail and gusty winds. (KCTV5) A stronger storm could produce some hail and gusty winds. (KCTV5)
Rain on the road on I-635 north of the Missouri River. (Submitted) Rain on the road on I-635 north of the Missouri River. (Submitted)
(Brett Akagi) (Brett Akagi)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Many people in the Kansas City area will wake up to a few showers and storms Thursday morning.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says many people will be dealing with a wet commute.

Multiple accidents were reported as people began to leave their homes.

A car drove into the median on northbound Interstate 35 before Santa Fe Drive. Only one lane of traffic was able to get by due to the accident.

A two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 635 past 69 Highway closed the right lane of traffic.

Two vehicles were stopped on the left shoulder after an accident at Kansas Highway 10 and Interstate 435.

The right lane of southbound Interstate 35 was closed past Interstate 435 after a multi-vehicle accident.

Each of these accidents has been cleared. 

After the rains clear, Williams says Thursday is expected to be mostly to partly cloudy and warm for the rest of the day.

Temperatures to start the day will be in the 60s and climb into the low 80's once the sky becomes partly sunny.

Williams says a stronger storm could produce some hail and gusty winds.

Dry conditions are expected for the afternoon hours.

Thursday's weather activity is expected to lead to a quiet and mainly dry Friday and start to the weekend.

Another decent chance for showers and storms is expected through Saturday before a quiet end to the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Couple shot during attempted robbery in Westport

    Couple shot during attempted robbery in Westport

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-01 12:38:47 GMT
    The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

  • World's largest airplane is rolled out

    World's largest airplane is rolled out

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.